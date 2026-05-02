Pune on my plate: Forget pre-made scoops, this outlet churns fresh ‘New Zealand style’ fruit ice cream on the spot

Written by Navnoor Kaur

While any ice cream offers relief in this sweltering weather, what if there is a place that gives you a customized one made with your choice of fruits? This small dessert outlet tucked away on NIBM Road offers a double bonanza: unlike conventional pre-made ice creams, it uses frozen fruits to prepare fresh ice cream on the spot based on the customer’s choice. Customers can select their preferred frozen fruits, which a special machine then processes, churning them into smooth, creamy ice cream instantly.

Flurry Chills, started by 24-year-old Hiten Sawlani, has recently been drawing a young crowd for this innovative concept. According to him, the idea is inspired by a New Zealand dessert concept, which he adapted to suit Indian tastes. “This concept belongs to New Zealand, but in India I have launched it with a mix of global and Indian elements,” he said.