Pune on my plate: Forget pre-made scoops, this outlet churns fresh ‘New Zealand style’ fruit ice cream on the spot

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Written by Navnoor Kaur
While any ice cream offers relief in this sweltering weather, what if there is a place that gives you a customized one made with your choice of fruits? This small dessert outlet tucked away on NIBM Road offers a double bonanza: unlike conventional pre-made ice creams, it uses frozen fruits to prepare fresh ice cream on the spot based on the customer’s choice. Customers can select their preferred frozen fruits, which a special machine then processes, churning them into smooth, creamy ice cream instantly.
Flurry Chills, started by 24-year-old Hiten Sawlani, has recently been drawing a young crowd for this innovative concept. According to him, the idea is inspired by a New Zealand dessert concept, which he adapted to suit Indian tastes. “This concept belongs to New Zealand, but in India I have launched it with a mix of global and Indian elements,” he said.
Coming from a family that runs a leggings business, Hiten had little to no background in the food industry. He said he wanted to explore something different and stepped into the food space, which led him to open Flurry Chills on August 20, 2025.
Before starting independently, Hiten had briefly worked with a similar dessert brand in Delhi. However, the collaboration did not materialise into a franchise. “They had many requirements which I could not fulfil, so they stepped away,” he said. Following this, Hiten decided to launch his own brand. “I took some concepts from them, but I built my own version,” he added.
Another highlight is Korean Bingsu, a dessert made from finely shredded ice cream topped with different flavours and toppings. The ice cream is shaved into a light, snow-like texture using imported machines and served in a tray with toppings layered over it. Bingsu is a popular Korean dessert known for its soft, fluffy texture and customised flavour combinations.
The outlet also focuses on offering flavour combinations not commonly found at other dessert outlets in the city. Among the popular ice cream flavours are ‘mix berry’, ‘choco crunch’, and ‘roasted pistachio’, the latter made using Akbari pistachios. The chocolate used in the products is also prepared in-house. In the Bingsu category, coffee pistachio remains a preferred choice among customers.
A customer said the flavours of the ice cream were authentic and the texture was creamy, adding that they appreciated the brand for offering unique flavour combinations. Another recommended the ‘mix berry’ ice cream.
Prices range from Rs 100 to Rs 180 for ice cream, and Bingsu is priced between Rs 220 and Rs 270. “We focus on quality and quantity and have upgraded our versions compared to competitors,” said Hiten, who has expansion plans in the future.
(Navnoor Kaur is an intern with The Indian Express)