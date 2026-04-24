Pune on my plate: Filter coffee softy, city’s new summer obsession

Written by Neha Rathod

Coffee lovers, this one is for you. After a wave of gelatos and boba teas, Pune has rekindled its relationship with filter coffee—only this time, it comes swirled as a soft serve, also known as a softy. Cold, creamy, and unapologetically bold, filter coffee ice cream is the summer treat you did not know you needed.

A few South Indian eateries across Pune are now cashing in on the trend, and it is quickly becoming the season’s most satisfying discovery.

The trend traces its roots to The Filter Coffee House in Bengaluru, where the dessert first went viral for its strong, authentic coffee flavour. It later gained traction in Mumbai when the famous The Rameshwaram Cafe further amplified its popularity with its own version, drawing large crowds.