Pune on my plate: Filter coffee softy, city’s new summer obsession

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Written by Neha Rathod
Coffee lovers, this one is for you. After a wave of gelatos and boba teas, Pune has rekindled its relationship with filter coffee—only this time, it comes swirled as a soft serve, also known as a softy. Cold, creamy, and unapologetically bold, filter coffee ice cream is the summer treat you did not know you needed.
A few South Indian eateries across Pune are now cashing in on the trend, and it is quickly becoming the season’s most satisfying discovery.
The trend traces its roots to The Filter Coffee House in Bengaluru, where the dessert first went viral for its strong, authentic coffee flavour. It later gained traction in Mumbai when the famous The Rameshwaram Cafe further amplified its popularity with its own version, drawing large crowds.
And when The Rameshwaram Cafe arrived in Viman Nagar, it predictably drew great footfall, particularly younger diners and social media-driven crowds curious to try the viral favourite. “We sell over 100-200 scoops daily,” said a manager.
A hit with all age groups
At the Bangalore Canteen outlets in Viman Nagar and Karve Road, the filter coffee softy has emerged as a consistent favourite. “The coffee softy has been a hit since we started. People from all age groups have liked it,” a representative from the restaurant said. “The response has been encouraging—people who enjoy filter coffee are especially drawn to it, and many come back for repeats.”
Unlike overly sweet softies, the filter coffee version leans into a more mature flavour profile—slightly bitter, aromatic, and less sugary. For some customers, that’s exactly the appeal. “It’s not your typical dessert,” said Riya Sharma, a 24-year-old marketing professional who tried it at Viman Nagar. “It actually tastes like real filter coffee, just creamier. I liked it.”
A similar response is seen at Dakshin Tiffin Room on Bund Garden Road, where the softy has been pulling in evening crowds. “I ordered it just to try something new, and I liked the strong coffee flavour and creamy cold texture, it’s a must try,” said Kadambari, a visitor.
Others say the novelty factor plays a big role. “I saw it all over Instagram and wanted to try it here,” said college student Aditya Kulkarni. “It’s different from the usual softy—less sweet, more flavour. It’s a good dessert to end with.”
For a brief period, Le Méridien Pune on FC Road also introduced the dessert at its food and beverage outlets, offering a more premium take on the trend. However, it has since been taken off the menu to make way for seasonal offerings, particularly mango-based desserts. The filter coffee softy, however, could return once the summer menu cycle changes.
The rise of filter coffee ice cream reflects a broader shift in Pune’s food culture—where traditional flavours are being reimagined in contemporary formats. Much like the city’s embrace of fusion dosas and artisanal chai blends, this dessert sits at the intersection of comfort and novelty.
Neha Rathod is an intern with The Indian Express.