Pune on my plate: A cafe that charges you for your time, not table

Written by Kalyani Lad

Tucked in the heart of Pune’s Bhosalenagar, Mauji is not your regular cafe. It is purely time-based, spacious, yet cozy, and the kind of place that makes you stop and stare the moment you walk in.

The idea is refreshing. You don’t pay for holding a table; you pay for actually using the space, which takes away the pressure to keep ordering. For students, freelancers, and startups, it’s economical because unlimited coffee, snacks, and Wi-Fi come with the time. You can work, chill, or even bring your own food.

“For someone who just wants a third space, paying for beverages can feel expensive compared to a regular cafe. But at Mauji, if you plan to stay longer, it actually saves money and gives you freedom,” says manager Yash Makkad.

“Vandita Kedia, our founder, has travelled extensively and experienced these kinds of spaces herself. She wanted to bring a similar concept to India. The idea was to bring the concept of a third space to India at a time when the concept wasn’t very common here. In a normal cafe, you might sit at a table for two hours and constantly feel that you should order something because you are occupying the space; here you already know that you are paying for your time. So, it is your time and your space. You can sit, work, talk, or simply relax,” he adds.

The outdoor seating is full of lush green plants, while the interiors are a full cross-world mood board. No single theme, no boring uniform look. Think bohemian textures, mix-matched furniture, pops of colour, and corners that all have a different personality. One corner says “let’s get to work,” another says “let’s just chill.”

That is the point. Mauji was built as a third space – not home, not office, but that perfect in-between for all age groups.

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At Mauji, you pay for time, not the table. No more awkward feeling of sitting too long without ordering. It runs on a subscription model. Beverages and snacks are on the house; refill as many times as you want. You pay hourly starting at Rs 215 for the first hour, or take a day pass for Rs 1,000 per person. Monthly passes start at Rs 10,000 and give you unlimited beverages, snacks, Wi-Fi, and access to the whole space. Food is charged separately. It is also one of the few BYO (Bring Your Own) cafes in Pune.

Creamy avocado toast

While Mauji’s primary focus is to enhance the experience of the space itself, the cafe offers a wide and thoughtful menu comprising bestsellers like their creamy avocado toast, signature coffees, and mushroom sandwiches. What makes it special is that the menu is seasonal and changes every three months, so there is always something new to try. The chefs also keep it personal, customising dishes to your taste and preference. It’s not just unlimited snacks with your time, but quality food made to feel like your own.

Mauji was built as a third space – not home, not office, but that perfect in-between for all age groups. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement) Mauji was built as a third space – not home, not office, but that perfect in-between for all age groups. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

It is fully tech-driven and automated. Scan a QR, enter your details once, and next time just punch in your number to check in. The menu pops up on your phone. So, if you don’t want to interact with anyone, you don’t have to.

The regulars love the freedom.

Makkad says, “We want Mauji to be open to everyone. We also have a group of around 10 to 12 older people who meet here once every month. They usually come on the first or second Sunday. They come in, sit together, talk, have their coffee and spend time here.”

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Ananya Chandvaskar, a regular at Mauji, says, “I work at Curious Collective here… We are part of a monthly subscription model. In a way, we rented the space upstairs, which works as our co-working space. Instead of working from a typical corporate office, we chose Mauji because it gives us both an office-like setup and many different spots for shooting. It works really well for us.”

Another regular at Mauji, Riddhi Khandekar says, “If I feel like sitting in the workspace and focusing, I can do that and get into a proper work mode. If I want to relax while working, I can sit on one of the sofas. If I want a change of environment, I can simply move to another corner. That’s what makes Mauji different for me. It gives me the freedom to choose how I want to work.”

(Kalyani Lad is an intern with The Indian Express)