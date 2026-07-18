Pune on my plate | 5 popular food spots not on influencer circuit

Written by Saniya Sinha

Pune’s food scene is often shaped by cafés that go viral overnight, but some neighbourhood favourites have quietly built loyal followings through consistency, quality, and word of mouth. Across Senapati Bapat Road, Viman Nagar, Kalyani Nagar, and Pashan, these spots continue to draw regulars who return not because they’re trending but because they feel familiar and become favourites.

Good Food Kitchen

For more than two decades, Good Food Kitchen on Senapati Bapat Road has remained a favourite among students and young professionals. Owner Nitin Shitap said the restaurant has been operating for 22 years, with affordability and quality at the heart of its success. Its range of rolls continues to be among its biggest crowd pullers, while recommendations from regulars bring in new customers.

Its range of rolls continues to be among its biggest crowd pullers. (Photo Credit: Saniya Sinha) Its range of rolls continues to be among its biggest crowd pullers. (Photo Credit: Saniya Sinha)

“Someone introduced me to Good Food Kitchen during my first semester, and now I’m the one dragging people there,” said Maanav Shah, 20, from Gokhale Institute. “The butter chicken roll somehow tastes exactly the way you hope it will after a long day. It’s one of those places that quietly becomes part of your routine before you even notice.”

Fontanaviva

On Pashan-Sus Link Road, Fontanaviva Italian Food has been serving authentic Italian cuisine since 1979. Owner Giuseppe Marenduzzo said staying true to traditional flavours has always been central to the restaurant, with its tiramisu continuing to be a signature favourite.

Fontanaviva Italian Food has been serving authentic Italian cuisine since 1979. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement) Fontanaviva Italian Food has been serving authentic Italian cuisine since 1979. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

“Most restaurants are about trying something new. Fontanaviva is where I go when I want something I already know I’ll love,” said Nehal Solanki, 20, from Fergusson College. “The tiramisu is easily one of the best I’ve had in Pune, that’s enough reason for me to keep coming back, but the owner’s warmth is also what makes the place feel familiar every time I visit.”

Artizen Cafe

In Kalyani Nagar, Artizen Cafe offers something beyond a meal. Owner Nayan Deshmukh said the cafe was created to make art accessible to everyone, encouraging visitors to disconnect from their screens and express themselves through painting.

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Owner Nayan Deshmukh said the Artizen Cafe was created to make art accessible to everyone. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement) Owner Nayan Deshmukh said the Artizen Cafe was created to make art accessible to everyone. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

“I’ve been to plenty of cafes, but this one always feels different,” said Naisha Pawar, 19, from MIT-WPU. “It’s never just about the food, but having to paint together while we talked made the whole experience feel different from our usual cafe plans. When I’m looking for something different, I’m always back here.”

Chill Craft Cafe

On Shree Maa Road, Viman Nagar, Chill Craft Cafe has built a loyal following with its varied cafe menu and relaxed, homely atmosphere. Owner Parag Desai said coffee and frappes are among its biggest draws, alongside popular snacks like nachos.

Chill Craft Cafe has built a loyal following with its varied cafe menu and relaxed, homely atmosphere. (Photo Credit: Saniya Sinha) Chill Craft Cafe has built a loyal following with its varied cafe menu and relaxed, homely atmosphere. (Photo Credit: Saniya Sinha)

“Whenever my friends and I have an afternoon to spare, Chill Craft is usually where we end up,” said Rohan Sabnis, 21, from Symbiosis. “We’ll get coffee and sandwiches, pull out a board game, and stay for hours just talking. It’s affordable, comfortable, and the kind of place you never feel hurried to leave.”

Tokyo Bakery

Also, in Viman Nagar, Tokyo Bakery on New Airport Road has built a following for its Japanese-inspired baked goods. Priti Naik, an employee, said the chicken katsu sandwich and Japanese cheesecake are among its most popular offerings, adding that the bakery focuses on food quality and ambience while attracting customers through recommendations and social media.

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Chicken katsu sandwich and Japanese cheesecake are among Tokyo Bakery’s most popular offerings. (Photo Credit: Saniya Sinha) Chicken katsu sandwich and Japanese cheesecake are among Tokyo Bakery’s most popular offerings. (Photo Credit: Saniya Sinha)

“I walked in because someone insisted I try the croissants, and now I can’t pass the area without thinking about them,” said Dhrishmeet Singh, 20, from Symbiosis. “It’s become one of those places I like introducing people to every few weeks. I’ll end up taking someone there because I want them to try it too.”

Together, these cafes and restaurants suggest that in a city constantly chasing the next big opening, lasting favourites are often built more quietly. They’re the places people recommend without being asked, return to after long days, and, over time, come to think of as their own.

(Saniya Sinha is an intern with The Indian Express)