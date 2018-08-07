Pune: On first day in office, PCMC mayor says ‘sorry’

On his first day in office, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Rahul Jadhav on Monday expressed regret over the injury caused to some people as his supporters were celebrating his victory by throwing turmeric powder in the air at the PCMC headquarters on Saturday.

“My supporters were celebrating my victory… In their overenthusiasm, they threw bhandara (turmeric powder)… As it was raining, the road had become slippery, resulting in injuries to two-wheeler riders,” he said, adding that he regretted the incident.

As many as 18 people, mostly two-wheeler riders, were injured after supporters of Jadhav, a former autorickshaw driver, broke into celebrations at the PCMC headquarters after his victory. At least 50 gunny bags of “bhandara” had been reportedly brought to the PCMC headquarters. Fire brigade personnel had to be called to clear the muck.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App