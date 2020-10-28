Pune: On ‘Demand Day’, rights organisations come together to seek justice for Hathras victim

Security at Hathras village. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

More than 600 human rights organisations and fora across India are organising ‘Demand Day’ on October 29, to seek justice against the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras, to mark one month since her death.

The initiative, to seek justice for the victim and highlight atrocities against Dalit women, include events and social media campaigns across several cities and districts in Maharashtra under the umbrella of the Forum, ‘If we do not arise’ (Hum agar utthe nahin toh) , said Megha Pansare, one of the coordinators.

“… Women’s organisations across the country have chosen October 29 to voice their protests. All organisations that are leading continuous struggles for the right to life, livelihoods, democratic rights and right to a violence-free existence have voiced serious concerns in the attempts at suppressing the truth, and destroying the evidence in the rape and murder of the Dalit woman in Hathras,” said Pansare.

The demands by the campaign include seeking the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, removal of the district magistrate of Hathras and time-bound and objective inquiry of the case under judicial scrutiny, among others.

