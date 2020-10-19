Pune: Old couple, son ‘attacked with sharp weapons by men trying to steal petrol from vehicles’

An FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by the son, Tushar Phadtare, who works with a private company.

AN ELDERLY couple and their 29-year-old son were allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by four men allegedly stealing petrol from vehicles parked at their residential area in Bibwewadi on Saturday night.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm at Purandar Niwas residential society when the couple, their son and some tenants caught the miscreants in the act, police said. The three family members have sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police added.

An FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by the son, Tushar Phadtare, who works with a private company.

According to police, when Phadtare, his parents and the tenants spotted some people near vehicles inside their society, it came to light that they were stealing petrol.

Police said the residents managed to catch two of them, while the remaining two fled and returned later with sharp weapons and attacked Phadtare with a sickle-like object that inflicted a deep wound on his hand. When his parents tried intervening, they were also attacked, police added.

The miscreants beat up Phadtare’s mother who sustained injuries on the head, while the father suffered injuries on his legs caused by the sharp weapons, police said.

