Pune: 29 officers complete marine engineering course at INS Shivaji  

Twenty-nine trainee officers of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, belonging to the 93rd batch of Marine Engineering Specialisation Course (MESC), successfully completed 105 weeks of professional training at INS Shivaji in a passing-out parade held on Saturday.

At INS Shivaji, the Indian Navy’s premier marine engineering training institute located in Lonavala, the officers were given training on various aspects of the field. The trainee officers were actively involved in technical research on an array of naval projects, including artificial intelligence-based systems, said officials.

Vice Admiral KM Deshmukh, controller of warships production and acquisition of the Indian Navy, reviewed the passing-out parade of the course. Trophies were awarded to officers excelling in various fields. The prestigious ‘Hammer’ was awarded to the officer with best allround performance, Lieutenant Sachin Kumar Singh. The Vice Admiral Daya Shankar Rolling Trophy for ‘best sportsman’ was awarded to Lt Sudhanshu Kumar.

Lt Joseph Johnson was awarded the trophy for ‘positive living officer’. Lt Sachin Kumar Singh bagged the award for standing first in overall order of academic merit and the best project syndicate award was won by the team of Lt Vishal Trimurthy, Lt Ashwin Babu, Lt Ponmani S, Lt Gowrav N and Lt Thanuj Shetty for a project on ‘Design and Development of Centrifugal Pump.’

As part of infrastructure development, a new accommodation block with a capacity of trainee sailors was inaugurated. Further augmenting the training facilities, a new steam propulsion plant simulator for INS Vikramaditya, the flagship aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, was inaugurated during the event.