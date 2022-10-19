Pune: Officers and sailors of Bangladesh Navy undergo specialised training at INS Shivaji

A specialised course on the subject of Machinery Tuning and Equipment Control System for the officers and sailors of the Bangladesh Navy commenced at INS Shivaji, the Indian Navy’s premier marine engineering training institute at Lonavala in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

The course was inaugurated Monday when the participating officers and sailors were presented the badges of the Indian Navy by Commodore Mohit Goel, the Commanding Officer of INS Shivaji.

A participating officer being presented with the badge of Indian Navy by Commodore Mohit Goel (left) (Express) A participating officer being presented with the badge of Indian Navy by Commodore Mohit Goel (left) (Express)

The Indian Navy conducts various ab-initio and professional courses for the officers and sailors from friendly foreign countries in pursuance of the government’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative. Taking a step further, the Indian Navy has commenced catering to specific requirements of our friendly foreign countries, INS Shivaji said.

The trainees of this course would be imparted with extensive training on various facets of engine health monitoring and machinery controls by the experts towards extended operational availability of the warships at sea.

“This course establishes the Indian Navy as the Preferred Training Partner in the Indian Ocean Region. The initiative has further enhanced the mutual cooperation between Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy, which are the two leading navies of the Indian Ocean Region,” said INS Shivaji in a press statement.

The navies of India and Bangladesh regularly conduct coordinated patrols at sea to strengthen mutual understanding and enhance interoperability for countering transnational maritime threats. The fourth edition coordinated patrol was held in the Northern Bay of Bengal in May earlier this year.