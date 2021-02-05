Pune: Office bearers of sports body booked for issuing bogus certificate for jobs

Assistant Police Inspector Uddhav Khade said, “We have arrested an accused identified as Kunal Ahire from Nashik, who claims to be the secretary of the MSTA".

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked office bearers of the “Maharashtra Sepak Takraw Association (MSTA)” for allegedly issuing bogus certificates to some persons to land government jobs under sports quota.

Suhas Patil, a government sports officer, has lodged the FIR in this case at Hinjewadi police station. Based on the complaint, police have booked Dr Sukhdev Vishwas, Kunal Ahire and other office bearers of MSTA and also those who procured bogus sports certificates from them.

“Police have booked the accused under sections 463, 464, 465, 468, 471, 474, 477 (a), 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code,” stated a press release issued by police on Friday. Police said that few sportsmen from Nashik had filed a complaint before Om Prakash Bakoria, the sports commissioner of Maharashtra, a few months ago.

The sports department conducted an internal inquiry and found that the accused allegedly conspired to issue bogus certificates of national-level Sepak Takraw games to those who did not even take part in the games. Some of those who got the bogus certificates applied for government jobs under the 5 per cent sports quota and got through, said police.

Assistant Police Inspector Uddhav Khade said, “We have arrested an accused identified as Kunal Ahire from Nashik, who claims to be the secretary of the MSTA. He has been remanded to police custody for four days. Further investigation is on.”

