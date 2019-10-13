Pune: Offence lodged against Darode Jog Builders

An offence has been lodged against Darode Jog Builders Private Limited for allegedly failing to redevelop and give possession of a residential society in Kothrud to its members within the promised time period.

Heramb Tanksale (61) lodged the FIR in this case at Kothrud police station on Friday. Based on Tanksale’s complaint, police have booked Darode Jog Builders Private Limited and its owners, Sudhir Darode and Anand Jog, under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA) 1963.

According to the FIR, the accused had allegedly entered into an agreement with Tanksale and others to redevelop Shila Vihar Colony in Kothrud and give possession of the flats, parking premises and housing society within 27 months.

But they allegedly failed to give possession within that time. Tansale has alleged that the accused also did not give the members of the society money to the tune of Rs 2.29 crore towards rent amount, funds and other purposes.