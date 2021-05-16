Pune: Offence against 200 people for holding rally after murder of history-sheeter

As part of their probe, as many as 10 persons have been identified and identities of others are being ascertained, police said.

An offence has been registered against as many as 200 people for participating in a rally held in violation of Covid-19 restrictions and without any prior permission from authorities.

The rally was held by the supporters of Madhav Hanumant Waghate, a 28-year-old history-sheeter who was murdered in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, Waghate was beaten to death with metal and wooden rods as a fallout of rivalry with other criminals. His last rites were performed at the crematorium in Katraj. But before the cremation, a large rally was taken out by his supporters, which comprised 100 to 125 two-wheelers.

An offence was registered at Sahakarnagar police station on Sunday against the group of 200 people who were part of the rally.

As part of their probe, as many as 10 persons have been identified and identities of others are being ascertained, police said.

