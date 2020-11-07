Pune: Offence against 12 hotels for operating beyond time limits

Pune police .(Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune City Police Crime Branch has checked 97 hotels in the last two days and lodged cases against 12 for allegedly operating beyond the time limits set by the government.

Press release issued by the Crime Branch on Saturday stated that hotels and establishments in the jurisdictions of Ware Malawi, Ankara, Kothrud, Deccan, Lashkar, Bundgarden, Koregaon Park, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Chatrushringi, Yerwada, Wanavdi, Hadapsar and Mundhwa police station were inspected. Action was taken against hotels found open even after the prescribed time schedule.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch sleuths also raided as many as 11 matka dens in different parts of the city and arrested 38 persons and seized cash and gambling material worth Rs 48,755 between November 4 and 6.

Police also busted illegal liquor dens in Warje, Chaturshringi, Khadki, Hadapsar and Wanavdi areas and arrested seven persons in as many cases with seizure of 454 litre of illegal country liquor worth Rs 35,625.

Police have also arrested 11 persons from different parts of the city for allegedly selling banned gutkha products and seized material worth Rs 14.2 lakh from the accused.

Two persons were also arrested in the jurisdiction of Swargate police station with possession of 1,351 grams of marijuana.

