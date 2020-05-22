Manufacturing unit reports four COVID positive cases in Pimpri Chinchwad

Four workers in the workshop of a German MNC tested positive for Covid-19. Four workers in the workshop of a German MNC tested positive for Covid-19.

A week after the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) allowed resumption of industrial activities, four workers in the workshop of a German MNC tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar said they have taken up disinfecting the premises and a decision about the matter will be taken after studying the matter.

Last week, Hardikar had allowed the resumption of industries with just 33 per cent man power. Units were not allowed to get their employees from outside the boundary of the civic body and workers had to maintain social distancing while working. Mask, sanitisers were to become permanent features. Hardikar, while interacting with the media and industry had said in case Covid positive patients were found on the premises, decision about closure or seal would be taken after studying the situation. The commissioner had hinted that a portion of the workshop would be sealed and rigorous contact tracing would be undertaken on the premises. The civic body had not ruled out complete closure also if the need the arises.

Hardikar confirmed that they have received the test reports of four employees of the company which had resumed operations on Friday. The company in question had undertaken elaborate sanitisation and social distancing norms to protect their workers. “We have received the reports in the afternoon. Sanitisation of the premises will be undertaken and further decision will be taken after due consideration,” he said.

