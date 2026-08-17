Attempt to murder charges on minors who attacked Pune observation home staffer

The police said the minors were housed in the observation home due to their involvement in criminal cases. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

The police apprehended three minor history-sheeters for allegedly attacking a staffer at an observation home in Pune city’s Yerawada area on Sunday.

“A prima facie probe has revealed that the accused were angry because the complainant was behaving strictly with them. Due to this, they allegedly attacked him with a metal tumbler while he was serving milk and breakfast at around 10.30 am,” said Senior Police Inspector Umesh Gite of the Yerawada police.

He said the minors were housed in the observation home due to their involvement in criminal cases.

The police booked the three minors on charges including attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace after the staffer, a 50-year-old resident of Charholi Phata, filed a complaint.