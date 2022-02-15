Pune: Nursing graduates commissioned into Military Nursing Service

Thirty-five nursing graduates of College of Nursing AFMC were commissioned into the Military Nursing Service at the Commissioning Ceremony held at Capt Devashish Sharma Parade Ground Armed Forces Medical College Pune on February 15.

Lt Gen Rajshree Ramasethu, Director and Commandant AFMC, was the chief guest for the occasion. The ceremony was virtually attended by general officers, commandants, principal matrons, senior officers of Pune Garrison, parents and teachers.

The general officer while addressing the newly commissioned nursing officers stated that the Military Nursing Service is rendering commendable and exemplary care to the troops and their families in hospitals located in peace stations, difficult terrains and United Nations Mission, among others.

She appreciated the faculty of College of Nursing for their untiring efforts in guiding and preparing the professional nurses for the defence services. The newly commissioned nursing officers took oath dedicating themselves to serve the Armed Forces and the nation.

The chief guest felicitated the meritorious students. Lt Keciya Saji was awarded Lt Gen KS Master Memorial Silver Medal and Silver Jubilee Rolling Trophy for securing the first position in final-year Basic BSc Nursing University examination. Gen Cariappa Rolling trophy for Best All Round Nursing Student was awarded to Lt Haritha EK, and Silver Jubilee Rolling trophy and Certificate of Merit for Best Bedside Nurse was awarded to Lt Kaciya Saji.