Pune: Nursing assistant at AFMC dies by suicide; wife, in-laws booked

A soldier working as a nursing assistant at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune has died by suicide at his residence in Wanavdi, said police.

The deceased, Gorakh Nanabhau Shelar (34), died by hanging.

Police have booked Shelar’s wife and in-laws in this case on charges of abetment of suicide.

According to a complaint filed by his brother Keshav, Shelar was allegedly being harassed by his wife. His wife allegedly threatened to file a police case against Shelar and his family members.