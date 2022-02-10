scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Breaking News

Pune: Nursing assistant at AFMC dies by suicide; wife, in-laws booked

According to a complaint filed by his brother Keshav, Shelar was allegedly being harassed by his wife. His wife allegedly threatened to file a police case against  Shelar and his family members.          

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 10, 2022 5:46:40 am
Armed Forces Medical College, Wanavdi, Nursing assistant suicide, pune suicide news, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice have booked Shelar's wife and in-laws in this case on charges of abetment of suicide.

A soldier working as a nursing assistant at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune has died by suicide at his residence in Wanavdi, said police.

The deceased, Gorakh Nanabhau Shelar (34), died by hanging.

Police have booked Shelar’s wife and in-laws in this case on charges of abetment of suicide.

More from Pune

According to a complaint filed by his brother Keshav, Shelar was allegedly being harassed by his wife. His wife allegedly threatened to file a police case against  Shelar and his family members.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement