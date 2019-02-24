Pune: Number of deaths in road accidents fell marginally in 2018, reveals police data

The number of deaths in road accidents in Pune came down marginally in 2018 compared to the previous year, revealed numbers shared by the Pune City Police on Friday. While 253 people died in road mishaps in 2018, in 2017, the number of deaths in road mishaps was 261.

The number of persons who sustained minor and major injuries in road mishaps has gone down significantly. According to police data, the number of persons who were seriously injured in road mishaps in 2018 was 466 and in 2017, the number was 536. In 2017, the number of persons who sustained minor injuries was 314, while this number fell to 225 in 2018.

A comparison of the number of deaths and injuries, in January this year and last, also reveals that the numbers have fallen. In January 2018, as many as 27 persons died in road mishaps, while 15 persons died in road accidents in the same month in 2019. The number of persons who sustained major injuries in road mishaps in January 2018 was 47 and in January 2019, the number went down to 37.

Police action against traffic violation was much higher in 2018 as compared to 2017. Police said that in 2017, as many as 4,51,478 offences were lodged against those violating traffic rules, caught via CCTV footage, and the amount of fine charged was Rs 10.9 crore. But police were able to collect a fine of only Rs 1.10 crore in 48,479 offences.

In 2018, as many as 6,33,424 offences were lodged against those violating traffic rules and the amount of fine charged in these offences was Rs 13.79 crore. Police were able to collect a fine of Rs 1.85 crore in 87,637 offences.