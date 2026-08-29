After altercation before Rahul Gandhi’s event, Congress, BJP youth wings make peace

The video led to a clash between ABVP and NSUI on Friday night, a day before Rahul Gandhi's Chhatron Ki Goonj student interaction in Pune. (File Photo)

After their fight a day before Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Pune last week, the Congress and BJP students’ wings have decided to bury the hatchet and make peace with each other. Both sides decided to forget past disputes and show respect for each other’s ideologies.

“We held an informal breakfast meeting of representatives today at Hotel Vaishali in Pune this morning. During the meeting, we decided to forgot the animosity and allow each other the space to profess ideologies in a peaceful manner,” Akshay Jain, a Pune Youth Congress leader told The Indian Express.

The simple objective behind this meeting, Jain said was to foster a positive dialogue addressing the differences, disputes, and aggression that had developed among youth organizations over the past few months.