After altercation before Rahul Gandhi’s event, Congress, BJP youth wings make peace

"We held an informal breakfast meeting of representatives today at Hotel Vaishali in Pune this morning. During the meeting, we decided to forgot the animosity and allow each other the space to profess ideologies in a peaceful manner," a Pune Youth Congress leader said.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneAug 29, 2026 09:47 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Pune students eventThe video led to a clash between ABVP and NSUI on Friday night, a day before Rahul Gandhi's Chhatron Ki Goonj student interaction in Pune. (File Photo)
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After their fight a day before Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Pune last week, the Congress and BJP students’ wings have decided to bury the hatchet and make peace with each other. Both sides decided to forget past disputes and show respect for each other’s ideologies.

“We held an informal breakfast meeting of representatives today at Hotel Vaishali in Pune this morning. During the meeting, we decided to forgot the animosity and allow each other the space to profess ideologies in a peaceful manner,” Akshay Jain, a Pune Youth Congress leader told The Indian Express.

The simple objective behind this meeting, Jain said was to foster a positive dialogue addressing the differences, disputes, and aggression that had developed among youth organizations over the past few months.

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“‘Our political ideologies are different and will remain so; however, ideological differences should not become a reason for personal animosity. Competition and conflict should be of thoughts, not of individuals,” he said.

Echoing the sentiments, Dushyant Mohol of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha said, “There was no quarrel as such last week. They were fighting for their ideology and we were also fighting for ours. But we feel there should be some protocol which both sides should follow in future. And we both have agreed to following a protocol.”

Mohol said both sides decided not to agitate outside each other’s offices and respect each other’s party flags.

NSUI and ABVP members had clashed on August 21 over a video of a girl student from College of Engineering Pune. Both sides had indulged in arguments which led to a physical quarrel at COEP premises. Some of them were injured. Both sides filed FIRs against each other. While Congress filed complaints against 340 ABVP members, the ABVP in turn filed cases against nearly 200 NSUI and Congress members.

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Mohol said in all this, the student community was affected. “Complaints have also been filed against students. This will affect their career and therefore we want the cases, especially against students to be withdrawn. Both ABVP and NSUI will again hold a meeting next week and we will decide about withdrawal of cases,” he said.

Mohol said if both students’ wings keep quarrelling, it will send out a wrong message among students. “They will then decide to stay away. And therefore we both have decided that we will ensure that agitation take place but that do not develop into ugly situations. We respect their ideology and they respect our ideology,” he said.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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