Pune: Now, essential shops to be open only for four hours from 7 am to 11 am

"Essential category shops will be open for public only from 7 am to 11 am," said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

DISSATISFIED WITH the impact of existing restrictions on containing the Covid-19 surge, the civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday decided to tighten restrictions by directing essential shops to remain open only for four hours from 7 am to 11 am. Stores can, however, deliver items to homes till 6 pm.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday directed the state administration to increase movement restrictions. The existing restrictions allowed essential shops to be open for customers throughout on weekdays, but it has been noted that people were moving out in large numbers on the excuse of visiting these stores.

“Essential category shops will be open for public only from 7 am to 11 am,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Essential shops include groceries, vegetables, fruits, dairy, bakery, sweet and other food items, including meat, chicken, poultry and fish. The four-hour decision will also be applicable to agriculture-related stores, pet shops and others in the essential category.

Kumar said they will be allowed to do home delivery from 7 am to 6 pm on weekdays. The civic administration has declared complete lockdown on weekends till May 1. Those violating restrictions will face action under the Disaster Management Act.

The civic bodies urged people to observe Ram Navami on April 21, Mahavir Jayanti on April 25 and Hanuman Jayanti on April 27 at home in a simple manner. “There should not be any function organised on the festival day at temples. There should not be any religious, cultural or social function on the occasion,” Kumar said in a separate order.

Trustees or management of hospitals can live telecast temple prayers online or with the help of cable network. There should not be any procession held on the occasion, he added.