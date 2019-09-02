Pune: Now, apply for driving licence at any of 50 RTOs

As newly-amended Motor Vehicles Act came into effect on Sunday, motor users can now apply for a driving licence at any of the 50 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) irrespective of their place of residence. Also, applicants will be allowed to register their vehicles anywhere in the state, notwithstanding the place of purchase.

State Transport Commissioner Shekhar Channe has issued a circular to all RTOs regarding the implementation of changes in the Motor Vehicles Act.

“As per circular, the owner of two/four-wheeler can apply for registration in any 50 RTOs across the state. They have to submit the residence proof. But we need more clarity on whether a vehicle registered by someone in Pune and he or she is from Mumbai should be given a Mumbai or Pune registration number. Apart from this, the applicant can also apply for a driving licence from anywhere in the state,” said Vinod Sagre, Deputy RTO of Pune.

“As per the new law, applicants will have to produce original proof of residence and Aadhaar Card to get cars registered. They can even apply for a new driving licence at any of the four RTOs in the city,” he said.

If an applicant fails to renew a licence in a year, he or she will have to undertake the driving test once again. Learners’ licence process will be made online at all RTOs from next week. Also, no minimum educational qualification will be required now to drive any transport vehicle.