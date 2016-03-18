Pune: Now, an audio feature at traffic signals for the visually-impaired

The PMC draft policy says that a loud buzzer will be on when the pedestrian signal is green. The PMC draft policy says that a loud buzzer will be on when the pedestrian signal is green.

Apart from fixing the responsibilities of the civic departments and other concerned agencies to ensure safety of pedestrians across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) draft recommends introduction of an audio feature in traffic signals for the visually-impaired and also a buffer zone of two metres between STOP line for vehicles and zebra crossing.

“The final draft of the policy for pedestrian facilities and safeties in the city has been tabled in the city improvement committee of PMC,” said Srinivas Bonala, additional city engineer in PMC.

“The draft was made public for seeking public suggestions. However, there were not much of suggestions from citizens but few citizens groups gave their suggestions that have been incorporated in the finalised draft,” said Prashant Inamdar, member of committee for framing the draft. Among the new things for city, the draft states the traffic signal system will have audible features for the visually-impaired. The draft further recommends that the pedestrian signal should have a sufficiently loud audible buzzer, which should sound continuously when the pedestrian signal is green. This will also make vehicle drivers consciously aware that the pedestrian crossing phase has begun and they should halt their vehicles. “A buffer zone of two metres should be maintained between STOP line and zebra. This will minimise the possibility of encroachment on zebra even if vehicle overshoots the STOP line,” said Inamdar, adding this was necessary considering the fear among pedestrians hit by vehicles if the traffic signal turns green while crossing roads.

The draft states that a dedicated cell of PMC should be set up that would only work towards maintaining the pedestrian ways for uninterrupted, hurdle free and safe passage for pedestrians. Other recommendations include that the PMC should put protective measures at the locations where the road or footpath repair work is going on. The civic administration should plan pedestrian crossings at a distance that would ensure that a pedestrian does not have to walk more than 200 metres to cross the road.

The PMC seems to have learnt lessons from its past mistakes as the draft states that the subway or the grade separator for pedestrians should be the last option under consideration and only if there is heavy traffic at the particular location on the road, very wide road, very big junctions, places like bus stand, railway station, metro station where pedestrian number is high and on the highways passing through the city.

A check on construction of PMPML bus stops, DP box of MSEDCL or that of telecommunication companies on footpaths is needed with instructions to concerned authorities, it states. Also, boards to display the penalty for the encroachers on footpath.

It also expressed the need to carry out survey of speed of vehicles on each road and put restrictions on vehicle speed as per the situation to ensure safe road crossing for pedestrians.

