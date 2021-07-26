Pune: Noted social worker Vilas Chaphekar passes away

Vilas Chaphekar (80), founder of Vanchit Vikas and Janiv Sanghatana passed away in Pune on Saturday early hours. Chaphekar was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for the last few days. The last rites were performed on him on July 25 (Sunday).

Chaphekar through Janiv and Vanchit Vikas worked towards bringing about positive change in the lives of children of the sex workers, tribals, women, and other deprived people in the neglected sectors of society. He worked selflessly towards the upliftment of the downtrodden.

A native of Thane in Mumbai, he earned his Master’s degree with a gold medal from Mumbai University. Settled in Pune, in 1982 he formed Janiv organization while in 1985 he expanded his social work by forming Vanchit Vikas organisation.

Along with Vanchit Vikas and Janiv, Chaphekar contributed towards the formation of Neehar, Chandikadevi Adivasi Girls Hostel, Sabala Mahila Kendra at Latur, Manavnirman, a project at Gosavi Vasti, Janiv Yuva, and many more organizations.

Chaphekar, who spent 16 years in the business as a teacher, professor, journalist, printing press operator, through his writing in newspapers and magazines created awareness.

He also wrote several books like ‘Panchayat Raj Va Swayamsevi Sanstha’, ‘Rachanatmak Disha’, ‘6 December Che Mul’, ‘Neehar’ are some which aimed to at the development of the many. ‘Ratrandin Amha’ has been published on chafekar’s life and work.