Pune not ‘most liveable’ now, but second after Bengaluru

Pune lost out to Bengaluru and failed to retain its top position in the Ease of Living Index 2020, declared by the central government on Thursday. The city was ranked second this time among 111 most liveable cities, while the PCMC outdid the PMC in the Municipal Performance Index. The industrial city was ranked fourth to Pune’s fifth position in this category.

The government released ease of living and municipal performance of 111 cities. Bengaluru bagged first position, followed by Pune and Ahmedabad in the Ease of Living Index. Indore, on the other hand, bagged top honours in the Municipal Performance Index, followed by Surat and Bhopal.

Pune bagged top position only under ‘sustainability’ score in the Ease of Living Index, while it has the third highest score in ‘economic ability’ below Bengaluru and Delhi. Pune was ranked sixth under ‘quality of life’ with Chennai leading the chart. The city bagged the 16th position in ‘citizen’s perception’, where Solapur is the leader followed by Jodhpur and Chennai.

In the Municipal Performance Index, Pune has the sixth highest score in ‘governance’. This category was topped by neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad. The city has stood sixth in ‘planning’.

Pune has the seventh highest score in ‘services’ as well as ‘technology’, while it was ranked 14th in ‘finance’.

In the previous declaration for the first time in 2018, Pune topped the Ease of Living Index. The assessment was started to analyse the impact of development programmes and aims to empower cities to use evidence-based planning and ensure a better quality of life for its population.

