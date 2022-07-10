Pune to have normal water supply till July 26, says PMC

After water storage in the four dams supplying water to Pune increased to over 7 TMC, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to continue its normal supply till July 26, officials said Sunday.

Earlier, the PMC had said it will start an alternate day water supply from July 4 to July 11 due to the deficit rain in June which brought the water storage to 2.5 TMC in the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar dams. However, the civic body brought the supply back to normal from July 8 to July 11 citing Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid celebrations on Sunday.

“The situation has been reviewed and considering the available quantity of water in the dams, the water supply will be normal till July 26,” said Annirudha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer and in charge of the PMC’s water supply department.

Any further decision about water management would be taken on July 26 after reviewing the situation, said officials.

The PMC was under criticism after many localities and housing societies in the city did not receive water for two consecutive days following the implementation of the supply cut on July 4.

The civic body had to go for a 30 per cent water cut by declaring an alternate day water supply after the state water resource department alerted on decreasing water storage in the dams supplying water to the city due to a deficit in rainfall. The water storage had decreased to 2.5 TMC in the last week.

The city as well as catchment areas of Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar dams started receiving rainfall in the last few days. The water storage has increased to around 8 TMC.

The India Meteorological Development (IMD) has also issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Pune district and the rain is likely to further increase the water storage in the four dams.

The PMC draws around 1,650 MLD but reduced it to 1,200 to implement a water cut.