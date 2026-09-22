Anti-loudspeaker forum welcomes Bombay High Court order on noise pollution

Punekars Against Loudspeakers, an anti-loudspeaker forum, welcomed the Bombay High Court’s order issued on Tuesday regarding noise pollution.

“A division bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Dr. Neela Gokhale had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue of noise pollution caused by religious processions. In its order for immediate implementation, the court directed a complete ban on bursting firecrackers on public roads. The court has made it mandatory for mandals to display the permission granted for processions. The court has told the police and other competent authorities to monitor and regulate decibel levels during such processions and take action as per law if the sound exceeds permissible decibel limits. The court has also banned the use of cylinders as musical instruments (by dhol tasha troupes), Mukund Kirdat, who heads Punekars Against Loudspeakers, said.

Kirdat said the court order comes as a strong slap on the face to the administration and ruling authorities who forced people of Pune onto the streets to protest against the noise pollution.

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“It is also a stern rebuke to the Chief Minister, who advised ignoring this controversy, and to politicians and mandal workers bragging about unbridled celebrations, as well as the Mayor, whose shameful stance promised to protect perpetrators from trouble. Ganesh mandals have always adopted a progressive approach toward positive change. It is hoped that this time too, mandals will join in the joy of everyday citizens and celebrate these festivals not in noise, but with genuine joy and enthusiasm. It is also hoped that the police will curb vulgar and obscene displays,” he said.

Kirdat said the court also raised the pertinent question framed by the forum — why can’t what happens in Nagpur and Solapur be implemented in Pune? “Furthermore, while the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board measures sound levels through contractors at several locations, it yields little practical result. Now, however, the police and concerned authorities will have to conduct on-spot inspections and maintain control. The court also appears to have taken note of this forum’s demand regarding Silent Zones, instructing that Silent Zones be officially notified. A detailed order will be issued on all these matters, but primarily, the Police Commissioner, Pollution Control Board, and Pune Municipal Commissioner must coordinate to liberate Punekars from the agony of deafening noise,” he said.

This marks the first stage of success for the large number of Punekars who took to the streets demanding a check on “forced, deafening noise”, Kirdat added.