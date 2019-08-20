Pune: No water supply on Thursday as PMC undertakes repair work

After witnessing flood-like situation for nearly two weeks, the city will have to face water cut on Thursday, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to undertake urgent maintenance and repair work at all its pumping and water purification units.

“There is need for urgent repair and maintenance work at Parvati water works, raw water pumping station, Vadgaon water works, Cantonment water works, SNDT-Warje water works, New Holkar pumping station. Thus, the water supply for the entire city would remain closed on Thursday,” said Sanjay More, PRO of PMC.

He said the supply will be restored late on Friday so citizens are likely to get water with less pressure initially.

The PMC had introduced water cuts in June after there was delay in arrival of monsoon. Complete supply was restored only after good rainfall in August.

The water resource department had to release large quantity of water from all the four dams Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar after they were filled to their capacity. The dams are now 100 per cent filled with total quantity of 29.15 TMC.