Pune: No water supply in Nagar Road area on Sunday

There will be no water supply in Pune’s Nagar Road area on Sunday as the municipal corporation has undertaken repair and maintenance work of the supply system which brings water from the Bhama Askhed dam.

Water supply in the central part of the city will also be affected for four days from Saturday to Tuesday due to the repair and maintenance work at the Parvati water pumping station.

In a statement, the water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said the repair and maintenance works on the system from Bhama Askhed dam would disrupt water supply on Sunday in areas including Lohegaon, Vimannagar, Vadgaonsheri, Falwadwasti Park, Tingrenagar, Yerawada and Dhanori. The supply would be restored with low pressure on February 14 (Monday).

The PMC said the works undertaken at the Parvati water pumping station would affect water supply in all peths and in Dattawadi, Rajendranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Deccan area, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Parvati Darshan, Mukundnagar, Bhavani Peth and Nana Peth.