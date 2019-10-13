Pune: ‘No water, no vote’, say Revenue Colony residents

A week after housing societies in Wakad launched a ‘No Water, No Vote’ campaign, threatening to vote against candidates who failed to provide them regular and sufficient water supply, residents of at least 250-300 buildings in Revenue Colony Friday night put up ‘No Water, No Vote’ banners in the colony.

Advertising

Revenue Colony, which is located in Shivajinagar, has been getting irregular and intermittent water supply for the better part of a year since the canal breach near Dandekar Bridge. Residents, especially senior citizens, have held several protests demanding regular water supply. Residents say they were promised regular supply by Mayor Mukta Tilak as well as former MP Anil Shirole, whose son Siddharth is now the BJP candidate from Shivajingar constituency.

“We have been suffering for the past year. We have approached each of our four corporators as well as Mayor Mukta Tilak, but the issue has not been resolved. Although we have been voting for the BJP for the past several years, this daily trouble has forced us to take a strict stance. Last night, we had put up banners announcing ‘No Water No Vote’, but somebody tore them. We are planning a street protest as well. This is the right time to resolve our issue and suffering,” said Rekha Kamdar, a resident.

The area is represented by BJP MLA Vijay Kale in the state assembly and BJP corporators Siddharth Shirole, Nilima Khade, Jyotsna Ekbote and Swati Lokhande in the Pune Municipal Corporation.