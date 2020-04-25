Pune: No social distancing in slums, PMC sets up shelters for slum-dwellers in civic schools

﻿ The slum areas of Patil estate, Kasewadi, Parvati Darshan, Gultekdi, Laxmi Nagar and Lohiya Nagar have reprted COVID-19 cases, said Gaikwad.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up temporary shelters in civic schools for slum dwellers so that they can follow the norms of social distancing, which is nearly impossible in congested slums in the city, from where several cases of coronavirus have been reported.

“I am issuing order using powers under National Epidemic Prevention Act to make available civic schools as temporary shelters for residents of COVID-19- affected areas… the local police should help shift residents of affected areas to temporary shelters in civic schools,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

The slum areas of Patil estate, Kasewadi, Parvati Darshan, Gultekdi, Laxmi Nagar and Lohiya Nagar have reprted COVID-19 cases, said Gaikwad. “These localities are congested and each shanty has five people or more, so it is difficult to maintain social distancing. To enable social distancing for them, temporary shelters are needed, ” said Gaikwad.

However, residents of temporary shelters will have to follow certain conditions, he said. “They will have to manage their food and get their own bedding, along with other necessary items, ” Gaikwad said.

The PMC will deploy round-the-clock security personnel at the shelter. The principal of the school concerned and in-charge of the respective ward office will have to ensure clean toilet facility and disinfection of the premises, as well as supply of electricity and drinking water.

