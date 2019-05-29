Pune: No restrictions on size, Railways to allow hoardings at accident site again

Over seven months after a tragic accident at Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk, where four persons died and many others were injured after a massive hoarding collapsed on the road, Indian Railways will once again allow advertisers to put up hoardings at the site owned by it.

Advertising

The Central Railway is in the process of allotting a fresh contract to advertisers to set up hoardings at the spot, which has remained vacant since the accident took place on October 5 and caused outrage against Railways for putting up oversized hoardings and handling them in a haphazard manner.

The Railways had also come under fire for the alleged violation of Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation (Control of Advertisement and Hoarding) Rules, 2003, which specifies that the size of a commercial hoarding within a city area can’t be bigger than 40 X 20 feet. The railway hoardings at Shahir Amar Shahir Chowk as well as RTO Chowk, including the one which collapsed in October, were almost double the allowed size. The Railways has, however, contested the Pune Municipal Corporation’s notices saying the civic body’s rules don’t apply to it.

According to sources, the Central Railway has decided to float a fresh tender in the second week of June to award permission to advertising firms to install hoardings at Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk. The total area of hoardings, however, will be less than half of the total area awarded in the previous contract which ended in a tragedy.

Advertising

In 2015, the Railways had allowed Caption Outdoor Advertising to set up hoardings with a usable area of 10,100 square feet (a total of six hoardings were set up), but as per the fresh contact hoarding with a cumulative usable area of only 4,800 square feet can be set up on the property. “The engineering department of Pune Division has given a feasibility report saying the hoarding area can only be 4,800 square feet,” said a Central Railway official.

This, however, doesn’t mean that size of an individual hoarding will be smaller than the 40X40 feet hoardings that were earlier put up at the site. Railway rules don’t impose any restrictions on the size of individual hoardings, unlike civic body rules, but they lay emphasis on the strength and stability of the structure.

“The design of the hoarding structure has to be passed by one of the six third party engineering agencies authorised by Railways, including the College of Engineering, Pune and Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. The plan is sent to the Railways’ engineering department in Pune. Once the structures are ready, they are inspected by the department to make sure that they are strong and stable enough,” said the CR official.

The Railways currently has 101 hoardings across Pune Division and contracts worth about Rs 50 crore with six different outdoor advertising agencies. It earns as much as Rs 7 crore per annum by selling advertising rights in nine different zones across the division, a majority of which are in Pune city.

What happened on October 5, 2018

On the afternoon of October 5, a 40 X 40 feet metal structure, part of a hoarding installed on Railway land, had collapsed on the road, crushing vehicles and motorists who were waiting for the red light at the traffic signal to turn green. Four persons died in the incident while 10 others sustained serious injuries.

Nearly a month after the incident, Central Railway had said the probe was getting delayed as two staffers, junior engineer Sanjay Vishnudev Singh (42) and blacksmith Pandurang Nivrutti Vanare (57), who were arrested after the mishap, were under judicial custody and the probe panel couldn’t record their statements, which were vital for the report.

Singh and Vanare were granted bail by the Bombay High Court and released in the first week of November. Their statements were recorded by the probe panel on December 4, almost a month after their release.