Pune experiences driest first half of June since 1958

The IMD says that the monsoon flow is not strong enough to ensure adequate rain. ((Express File photo by Nirmal Harindran)

For the first time since 1958, the Shivajinagar station in Pune recorded no rainfall in the first 15 days of June.

Before that, 1915 and 1932 had the highest number of no rainfall days, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune. The records go back to 1901.

“However, the monthly rainfall in these years at the end of June ended up as 362 mm in 1915, 79 mm in 1932 and 65 mm in 1958. In 1958, the first rain occurred on June 16 and, in the other two years, it was on June 18,” an IMD Pune expert.

This year, June started with Lohegaon getting drenched and Hadapsar receiving some rain but most parts of Pune are feeling the effects of the below-normal, driest monsoon in 10 years.