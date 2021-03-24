Pune: No rain tomorrow, say IMD; air quality in Shivajinagar drops to ‘very poor’

Though overcast sky conditions are expected post noon, there would not be any rain over Pune. (Express photo/Representational Image)

The weather in Pune on Wednesday remained hot and dry, a departure from the pleasant weather conditions in recent days.

The city recorded near normal day temperatures, with Shivajinagar and Lohegaon recording 36.2 degrees on Wednesday.

There will be a marginal drop in both the maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast. The city’s maximum temperature would be 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature to remain at 17 degrees, making it a pleasant day.

Though overcast sky conditions are expected post noon, there would not be any rain over the city.

Meanwhile, the air quality index of Shivajinagar area dropped to ‘very poor’ category.

