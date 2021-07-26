Pune: No major outbreak of waterborne diseases said State health officials

“There is no major outbreak of any waterborne disease and prophylactic measures have been taken,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, told The Indian Express. (Representational Image)

STATE HEALTH authorities have taken immediate measures to contain waterborne diseases in flood-affected districts and have identified 270 cases of fever and 121 cases of diarrhoea and dysentery.

“There is no major outbreak of any waterborne disease and prophylactic measures have been taken,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, told The Indian Express.

Total 515 medical teams have been sent to 572 villages affected by incessant rainfall last week. Of these, 224 villages are in Kolhapur, 92 in Sangli, 47 in Ratnagiri and 43 in Sindhudurg. Approximately 7.72 lakh people have been affected, Dr Awate said.

“Continuous surveillance is underway and if symptoms are similar to Covid-19 ones, then necessary diagnostic tests will also be undertaken,” he added.