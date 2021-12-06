Pune: No immediate restriction in city due to Omicron, says mayor

Assuring that there would be no immediate restriction in Pune city due to the detection of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) mayor Mulridhar Mohol has appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours as the situation is “well in control” of the civic body.

“There is panic among the public after a patient infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was identified in the city. There is no reason to get worried. The Omicron-infected patient’s housing society is in the heart of the city and has 13 families. All the residents of the building are being tested. The infected patient has no symptoms and has been kept in institutional quarantine as per the guidelines,” Mohol said.

“There will be rumours but be aware of the facts. Citizens should help in checking rumours. The PMC has the authority to reveal information,” he added.

The PMC is tracing all those who returned from abroad in the last month. “The PMC has a list of 370 citizens who returned from abroad in November. Their 15-day movements are being tracked. We have reached out to 335 people and RT-PCR tests of 270 have been done so far. The tests of the remaining are being done. Only one person is found infected with Covid-19,” Mohol said.

All the Covid-19 patients infected with Omicron variant in the district are in good health and not facing serious health issues, he said. “People are worried about another lockdown. The situation is under control and there is not going to be a lockdown or additional restriction immediately. There will be a review meeting over the weekend,” he said.

“We have experience of handling two Covid waves in the past. The Infrastructure is ready. All PMC hospitals are ready and 14 Oxygen generation plants are ready. The jumbo hospital can be started in four days. Private hospitals’ coordination is good,” he added.

The mayor said that the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination have been proven “Vaccinated citizens don’t have serious health issues even if they get Covid. The city has a good vaccination record with around 56 lakh doses administered so far; 33 lakh people have got at least one dose and 23 lakh have got both doses. The PMC is presently administering 25,000 doses daily. Those who are yet to get vaccinated should immediately take it. Also, everyone should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said.