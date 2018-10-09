Pune: Nine persons injured in two road accidents

Senior inspector Sardar Patil of Sinhagad Road police station said, “A total of eight persons have sustained injuries. Three of them have head injuries, but are out of danger according to the doctors. Senior inspector Sardar Patil of Sinhagad Road police station said, “A total of eight persons have sustained injuries. Three of them have head injuries, but are out of danger according to the doctors.

PUNE roads witnessed two accidents on Monday. Eight person sustained injuries in the first accident, while one person was injured in the second accident. Several vehicles were damaged. In the first incident that took place on the patch between Katraj tunnel and Navale Bridge around 1 pm in the afternoon, a truck with registration from Tamil Nadu which was carrying coconuts, hit at least eight vehicles, as it went out of control of the driver. Two rickshaws, two cars and two bikes were among the vehicles that were damaged.

The driver of the truck, who has been arrested, said that the brakes of the truck suddenly failed. Officials have said that an examination of the vehicle will be conducted by the experts from the Regional Transport Office, to ascertain failure of brakes.



In the second incident that took place near Ashish Garden in Kothrud around 6.30 pm, one person was injured and eight vehicles were damaged, after a tempo reportedly went out of control after a suspected brake-failure. Senior inspector Appa Shewale of Kothrud police station said, “At least one person has sustained injuries. Eight vehicles have been damaged. A probe will be conducted into the sequence of events leading to the accident.” The tempo driver has been detained.

