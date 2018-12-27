Pune: Nine months after PMC nod, parking policy remains on paper

Nine months after a new parking policy for the city was approved by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic body is still awaiting directions from elected representatives to implement it on a pilot basis on five roads of the city.

Advertising

“The PMC General Body had approved the new parking policy, but on the condition that it would be implemented on a pilot basis on five roads. However, the decision on selecting the five roads has to be taken by the elected representatives, which has not been done so far,” said Srinivas Bonala, PMC traffic planner.

The civic administration would take the next step only after the five roads are selected.

In March, the ruling BJP in PMC had managed to get the new parking policy passed by making many changes in the draft proposed by the civic administration. The draft had received much criticism from various organisations and opposition parties. The standing committee had slashed the proposed parking fee by 80 per cent, but it had accepted the plan to levy parking charges on city roads during the day as well as in the night.

Advertising

Protests against the policy forced the PMC to drop its plans of levying parking fee during the night. The civic body then decided to implement the parking policy on five roads on a pilot basis. It also constituted a committee led by Mayor Mukta Tilak to assess implementation of the policy for six months, and then take decisions on further implementation.

A BJP corporator said, “The policy is likely to be shelved as no political party would allow the PMC to implement it in 2019 and invite the wrath of the public, with the Lok Sabha and assembly elections round the corner”.

In its proposal, the civic administration had said the new parking policy was required as the increasing number of vehicles was leading to shortage of parking space in the city. While an increasing number of vehicles were parked on the streets, there was little benefit from widening of roads as most of the widened roads were occupied by parked vehicles.