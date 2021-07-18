Pune: Nine booked for ‘socially boycotting’ man from Kanjarbhat community

Nagarlar said his in-laws called him to Moshi in February this year to settle the issue through discussions.

Nine persons, including ‘members of the jaat panchayat’ of Kanjarbhat community, have been booked for allegedly socially boycotting a man who had an argument with his wife and in-laws.

Sushant Nagarkar (26), who is also from the Kanjarbhat community and a resident of Ichalkaranji, has lodged the first information report in this case at the Bhosari police station on Saturday.

According to Nagarkar, he got married to a woman from Moshi area in Pune in 2019. Later, he had an argument with his wife and in-laws. Nagarlar said his in-laws called him to Moshi in February this year to settle the issue through discussions.

Instead, a meeting of the ‘jaat panchayat’ was allegedly organised near Moshi vegetable market to discuss the issue. The ‘jaat panchayat’ members allegedly asked Nagarkar to pay a fee of Rs 5,500 for starting the discussion, but he refused.

Nagarkar has alleged that members from his wife’s family then paid the amount. So, the ‘jaat panchayat’ members allegedly gave a decision in their favour and also imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh on him. Nagarkar said that he refused to pay the fine, so he and his family members were “socially boycotted”.

Nagarkar has filed a complaint application with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police in this case. He also approached activists of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS) for help. MANS office-bearers Milind Deshmukh, Nandini Jadhav and Shriram Nalavade have submitted a letter to the Bhosari police station, urging them to look into the complaint filed by Nagarkar.

Police have booked the nine accused under sections of the Prohibition of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016.