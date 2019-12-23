Pune: Nine bikes set on fire, 1 held

Close Shave: A car caught fire near Kalewadi phata on Sunday. The fire brigade was called to douse the flames. (Express photo: Rajesh Stephen) Close Shave: A car caught fire near Kalewadi phata on Sunday. The fire brigade was called to douse the flames. (Express photo: Rajesh Stephen)

Nine bikes were set ablaze in Mhatobanagar area in Kothrud on Sunday morning, in a suspected case of arson. Police have detained one person.

According to Kothrud police, the bikes were parked in a narrow alley in Mhatobanagar. Thick flames and smoke engulfed the area as local residents tried to put out the fire. A fuel tank of one of the bikes on fire exploded, scaring people.

Inspector Pratibha Joshi, in-charge of Kothrud police station, said, “Some of the nearby areas like Sutardara, which have seen similar incidents in the past, have a history of rivalries between local groups. But as per our information till now, this area does not have a similar history. Based on the preliminary probe, we have detained one person and are questioning some others. We believe local persons are involved.”

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have witnessed several such incidents over the last two years. In majority of the cases, rivalry between groups of local miscreants led to the cases. In the first week of October, as many as 13 vehicles in the parking lot of a residential building on Sinhagad Road were set on fire by a 22-year-old man, who had a dispute with some local residents. In May, 13 vehicles, including 10 cars, were vandalised by a gang of miscreants in Somwar Peth area. A spurt in such incidents was seen in Pune in 2016 and also in 2012-13.

