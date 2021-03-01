Pune nights get warmer as minimum temperature see sudden spike

The month of March began on a warm note in Pune as the minimum temperature across stations in the city touched 20 degrees on Monday.

With the winter season officially having ended over parts of Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has hinted at a gradual rise in both day and night temperatures, here on.

On Monday, the minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 19.6 degrees, at Pashan it was 20 degrees and over Lohegaon it touched 22 degree Celsius.

Even though the IMD has forecast the minimum temperatures for Tuesday to remain between 14 – 16 degrees, the day temperature over the city is expected to touch 35 degree Celsius.

In a continuing trend, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded over the city on Monday was 95 considered as ‘Satisfactory’ category. The AQI over the city would be 97 on Tuesday, according to the SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.