Pune: Night school starts cycle bank to improve student attendance

The school so far has introduced 20 bicycles. (Express photo) The school so far has introduced 20 bicycles. (Express photo)

To ensure more students attend school regularly, authorities at the Poona Night School have started a ‘cycle bank’.

School officials say that working students, like those who work in garages and tea stalls during the day, get tired and often don’t come to school as the walk is tiring. The cycle bank is a step towards improving attendance of students.

“Our students work during the day and most of them get tired after work. Many get so tired that they bunk schools many times. They do not have the money to spend on public transport. So, we set up this cycle bank,” said principal Avinash Takawle.

The cycle bank will work on the lines of a book library where students will not be given ownership of the cycles but will borrow them on rotational basis. The school has 20 cycles.

The school, including high school and junior college, has more than 500 students enrolled. Many of them come from small villages and have taken up odd jobs in the city.

“We are trying to increase the number of cycles and will appeal to individuals or organisations to donate to the school. The only aim is to enable students to reach schools comfortably and ensure they don’t bunk school,” said Takawale.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App