Tuesday, November 09, 2021
With night temperature at 12.7 degrees C, Pune colder than Mahabaleshwar

Similar fall in the night temperatures was recorded across Madhya Maharashtra — at Jalgaon, Nashik, Mahabaleshwar and Solapur.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 10, 2021 2:59:13 am
Winter season over Pune commences towards the end of November and peaks during December and January. But on Tuesday, Pune was cooler than even hill station Mahabaleshwar.

Pune on Tuesday remained the coolest city in Maharashtra, when the minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar observatory fell 3 degrees below normal and settled at 12.7 degrees Celsius on the day.

Compared to last week, when the city witnessed light showers in the evening hours during Diwali, improved sky conditions have affected temperatures, said officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Since Sunday, mostly clear sky conditions have prevailed over Pune and neighbouring areas.

As a result, there is proper heating during the day and large amounts of these heat radiations reflect back during the night hours, thus favouring lowering of night temperatures, said IMD officials.

Similar fall in the night temperatures was recorded on the day across Madhya Maharashtra, with minimum temperatures recorded at Jalgaon (13 degrees Celsius), Nashik (13.4 degrees Celsius), Mahabaleshwar (14 degrees Celsius) and Solapur (15 degrees Celsius), which were among cooler cities in the state on Tuesday.

According to the Met department’s forecast, Pune will continue to feel the ongoing chill in the air through this week. This is also because winter season is approaching and it is normal for night temperatures to fall below 15 degrees in and around Pune in the Madhya Maharashtra sub-division.

