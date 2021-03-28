Pune night curfew: No order from collector or civic bodies yet; restaurants, bars remain open till 10 pm

Although the Maharashtra government has ordered a night curfew as a way to deal with the growing number of COVID-19 infections in several districts, confusion prevails in Pune in absence of any prohibitory orders from the district collector, the commissioners of the civic bodies, or police authorities. Most public places such as restaurants and bars are remaining open till 10 pm as per the existing orders issued by the collector earlier.

As per the ‘Mission Begin Again’ directives issued on Saturday, the state government had mandated that “all public places to remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from March 27 and those who would violate the orders will be imposed with a penalty of Rs 1000′.

In Pune District, in the light of fast-spreading infection since March 2021, several restrictions are already in place including the closure of restaurants and bars for dine-in service at 10 pm, restriction on the movement of the public from 11 pm till 6 am, and a ban of all political and religious gatherings.

Until Sunday afternoon, the district collector or the municipal commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have not brought out any orders amending the already issued orders to reduce shift the restriction timings.

This has led to confusion in the public as well as among the owners of restaurants and bars. As per the established procedure, after receiving guidelines from the government the district collector issued the prohibitory orders using the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Prevention Act, 1897. Following this, the PMC and PCMC issue guidelines for the urban parts of the district and, finally, the police commissioners of respective areas bring out executive orders using Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Sources in Pune Police said that the police have not started imposing the new night curfew in absence of an order from the collector or the PMC. “We are waiting for an order from the collector. Once that happens, we will bring out a notification using the CrPC which may take some time,” said an officer in Pune Police.

Restaurant owners are extremely unhappy about the state government’s decision to impose the restrictions on the operation timings. As per them, closing a restaurant at 8 pm is, in effect, keeping it shut for business because most of the business happens only after 7 pm. During the day, for most restaurants the business is minimal.

“It’s a very bad situation for us. We have suffered greatly throughout the last year and hence we had requested the government not to impose any time restrictions on us. We had promised to comply with all the instructions about maintaining social distancing and hygiene in the dine-in area,” said Shetty.

Shetty said that the latest decision will throw the business out of gear completely creating trouble for owners as well as staffers who depend on the livelihood on the enterprise.

“The owners were already worried about paying the annual excise fee, taxes and other expenses as the year ends. There has been a great loss of revenue since March 31. With this move, the trouble has been worsened,” said Shetty.

