Pune: Night curfew now from 6 pm to 6 am; restaurants, malls, religious place shut for 7 days

At a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, it has been decided to revise the night curfew timings to 6 pm to 6 am (it was earlier 8 pm to 7 am) in Pune district. It has also been decided to completely shut restaurants, bars, malls and public transport utility (PMPMPL) for seven days, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said after the meeting. Restaurants will be allowed to provide food parcel and delivery services.

The revisions, which will be implemented from Saturday, will be reviewed next Friday, on April 9, Rao said.

Rao said that these measures were in addition to other steps being taken by the administration for COVID management.

“We have collectively decided to take some measures keeping in mind the goal of causing minimal hassle to citizens but will help us slow down the spread of the virus. A golden mean was settled upon,” said Rao.