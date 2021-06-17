scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Latest news

Pune: Nigerian national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5.29 lakh

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police's Crime Branch arrested Kayode from his residence on Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 17, 2021 10:49:29 pm
Kayode was allegedly selling cocaine and a probe is on to find out where he was procuring the drug from, said police. *(Representative Image)

Pune City Police have arrested a Nigerian national, Olmide Christopher Kayode (42), for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 5.29 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police’s Crime Branch arrested Kayode from his residence on Wednesday.

During searches, police recovered 52.980 grams of cocaine worth Rs 5,29,800, along with three cell phones and an electronic weighing machine, from his possession.

Click here for more

Kayode was allegedly selling cocaine and a probe is on to find out where he was procuring the drug from, said police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 17: Latest News

Advertisement