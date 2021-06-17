Pune: Nigerian national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5.29 lakh

Kayode was allegedly selling cocaine and a probe is on to find out where he was procuring the drug from, said police. *(Representative Image)

Pune City Police have arrested a Nigerian national, Olmide Christopher Kayode (42), for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 5.29 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police’s Crime Branch arrested Kayode from his residence on Wednesday.

During searches, police recovered 52.980 grams of cocaine worth Rs 5,29,800, along with three cell phones and an electronic weighing machine, from his possession.

Kayode was allegedly selling cocaine and a probe is on to find out where he was procuring the drug from, said police.