Saturday, November 27, 2021
Pune: Nigerian man 'nabbed with cocaine worth Rs 3.4 lakh'

Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said the accused has been arrested earlier in a case of illegal drugs trade.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: November 28, 2021 3:22:24 am
The Pune City Police have arrested a Nigerian national, Kehinde Sadiq Idris (26), for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 3.46 lakh.

A patrolling team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Uttamnagar police station intercepted a two-wheeler at Kutje around 2 am on Saturday. When the two-wheeler rider tried to escape from the spot, cops nabbed him. During searches, they recovered 23.9 grams of cocaine worth Rs 3,46,350 from his possession. Police also seized his vehicle, two cell phones and cash of Rs 6,000 from him.

An offence was lodged against him at the Uttamnagar police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.  Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said the accused has been arrested earlier in a case of illegal drugs trade.

