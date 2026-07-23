The magic of Miyawaki: How NIBM residents are creating Pune’s third ‘green lung’

Written by Kalyani Lad

After Taljai Tekdi and Vetal Tekdi, Pune may soon have a third green lung. At the NIBM residential corridor, the Forest Department, along with local residents, is developing a Miyawaki forest—a dense plantation of native species designed to grow rapidly and restore urban ecology.

The project began with trial and error. Volunteers initially planted native Indian species and observed their growth to understand which varieties would thrive in the area. Those early experiments have now evolved into a 30,000-sapling initiative that could transform the landscape over the next decade.

What is a Miyawaki plantation?

The Miyawaki method is a Japanese afforestation technique developed by botanist Dr. Akira Miyawaki. Instead of planting trees far apart, it packs native shrubs, understory plants and canopy trees closely together, with multiple species growing within a single square metre.

The idea is to mimic the structure of a natural forest, creating healthy competition that helps plants grow up to 10 times faster and become up to 30 times denser than conventional plantations. Within two to three years, the saplings form a closed canopy, and over the next 20 to 30 years, they develop into a self-sustaining mini forest requiring minimal maintenance.

That science is now taking shape on the ground. Although the plantation was inaugurated on July 22, preparations began three months earlier. With support from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), volunteers and the Forest Department built a 180,000-litre pond—the equivalent of 18 water tankers—to help sustain the saplings during the dry months.

The initiative has since grown into a community movement. Around 150 active volunteers coordinate maintenance, with 15 to 25 people turning up every morning and evening to water the plants.

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“When we first heard the Forest Department was doing something here, we had no idea about the project. We just joined to help with the plantation,” said Jiten Narsian, an NIBM Forest volunteer. “We only asked for permission to plant. Later we learnt it was a Miyawaki forest. We didn’t even know the meaning of ‘Miyawaki’ then.”

To manage the upkeep, the group uses WhatsApp polls to organise watering schedules.

“We post in the group—morning batch, evening batch—whenever there is a watering requirement because we are still managing this on our own,” Jiten added.

For corporate volunteer Parag Aloni, the project is about building a stronger community.

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“I work with a private organisation that undertakes CSR initiatives in the environment sector. When I joined the NIBM Forest group, I found a self-built community where people contribute their time, not money. We want this area to grow and become a better place to live.”

He said nearly 30,000 saplings have already been planted.

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“In five to ten years, this place will look completely different. This is a gift we want to leave for our children. We hope it becomes one of the best Miyawaki forests in Pune, perhaps even in western Maharashtra.”

Ruchira Karnam, a founding member of the NIBM Forest Volunteers Group, said, “We built this community because we want this area to grow into a forest that can provide cleaner air and improve the environment for the entire NIBM area.”

Volunteer Vidya Aloni said, “We have planted Jamun, Sitaphal, Banyan, Neem and many other native species all by ourselves. I’m very happy that the Forest Department gave us this opportunity.”

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Another volunteer, Nitin Jadhav, said, “I joined recently. It has been a great experience working with this group, and it’s also a healthy form of exercise.”

From small trial plots to 30,000 saplings, the NIBM initiative has grown into a large-scale urban afforestation project driven by volunteers, the Forest Department and civic support.

(Kalyani Lad is an intern with The Indian Express)