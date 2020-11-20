Pune: NGT orders committee to address grievances of residents living near upcoming garbage processing plant

NGT has appointed an expert committee to look into the grievances of Ambegaon Budhruk residents regarding the location of a garbage processing plant in Bavdhan, which is allegedly being set up close to the residential area.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has appointed an expert committee to look into the grievances of Ambegaon Budhruk residents regarding the location of a garbage processing plant in Bavdhan, which is allegedly being set up close to the residential area. NGT also directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to shift the plant to another location.

Hearing an application filed by resident Dhananjay Kokate, the bench of Principal Judge Adarsh Kumar Goel, Judicial member S K Singh, and expert members S S Garbyal and Nagin Nanda on Tuesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Pune Collectorate to file an affidavit within a week.

Before considering the matter, the bench said, “We direct the constitution of a joint committee of CPCB, MPCB and the Pune Collector. The MPCB will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination. The committee will look into grievances and take further action, as may be found necessary, following due process of law.” The committee has been asked to file an action taken report before the next hearing on March 24, 2021, they said.

Applicant lawyer Saurabh Kulkarni said, “The applicant grievance is against the setting up of a garbage processing plant at Ambegaon Budhruk in violation of environmental norms. The applicants have alleged that the site is close to a residential area and a drain, and thus, the operation of the plant will be hazardous to public health. It is also mentioned that the site caught fire on November 11, making the residential area like a gas chamber. Fire incidents can take place again. The site, therefore, needs to be shifted to any other appropriate place.”

He said that after checking PMC records, local villagers became aware that the plant is being constructed without the MPCB’s consent.

