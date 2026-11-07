Lighting up little lives in children’s care homes

Diwali is often measured in the glow of lamps, flavours of faral and the warmth of family gatherings. Yet, beyond homes filled with familiar voices and festive rituals, the festival carries a deeper meaning in places where togetherness is nurtured through care, compassion and shared moments.

At Mamta Bal Sadan in Saswad, a home that provides care and support to orphaned girls, Diwali is an occasion to bring colour, cheer and a sense of belonging into the children’s lives. For girls, the celebrations are not merely about marking a festival on the calendar, they are about experiencing the excitement of traditions, sharing happiness and creating memories together.

Prajakta Doiphode, from Love Care Share Foundation, who volunteers there, says, “These care houses are on outskirts of main city. People often don’t visit these places and this makes a difference as girls feel neglected. On Diwali, we paint diyas and light them, encourage girls to make miniature forts, light firecrackers and make rangolis and faral. We have a bakery that helps the organisation and girls to sustain and sell the Faral as well.”

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A similar spirit of warmth finds expression at the Manvya Gokul Project in Bhugaon, which works with children living with HIV. The initiative provides a space where children can grow with care, support and acceptance. During Diwali, the focus shifts to the simple joys of childhood being part of a celebration, sharing smiles and experiencing the festive spirit without being defined by one’s circumstances.

“Many health challenges are faced by these children. As a society, it’s our collective responsibility to help them and include them in festivals. The youngest child is four-years-old. We collect mud and stones to make forts. Our attempts to make the perfect circle for rangoli are moments of joy and happiness. It’s the little things that matter,” says Tejas Desale, a volunteer.

JanSeva Foundation celebrated Diwali with street children and those residing at its destitute rehabilitation centre, ensuring that the festival’s warmth reached beyond conventional family celebrations.

Founded with the vision of transforming the lives of vulnerable children, the organisation extended its celebrations to children living in different parts of Pune. This year, festivities were organised in the Katraj area, where children were brought together for an evening of celebration.The celebrations included the distribution of new clothes, shoes, jerseys, sweets, biscuits and food packets. Children also received play materials and festive essentials such as Akash Kandils and other Diwali decorations. The excitement was evident as the children danced, participated in activities and enjoyed the festivities together.

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However, the organisation’s efforts extend beyond a single day of festivities. It provides food to nearly 1,000–1,200 children every day, while around 400 children reside at its rehabilitation centre, where accommodation, education and other essential facilities are provided free of cost.

Speaking about the initiative, Shah emphasised that children living on the streets deserve to experience the happiness of festivals throughout the year, rather than receiving attention only during special occasions.

For Diwali, the organisation also facilitates visits to family members and distant relatives for children who have them, allowing them to reconnect with their roots. Those without relatives continue to stay at the centre under the organisation’s care.

“We see hundreds and thousands of children living on the streets, with nobody to help them celebrate festivals like Diwali. While some donors visit these areas and distribute gifts on the occasion, our effort is to ensure that these children experience happiness and care throughout the,” says Dr Vinod Shah, founder.

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While the three organisations serve children with different needs, their celebrations reflect a shared belief that every child deserves the joy of being included. The festival becomes an opportunity for volunteers, caregivers and children to come together, setting aside social differences and strengthening bonds through shared cultural experiences.