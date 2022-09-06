World Suicide Prevention Day: Pune NGO to spread awareness at workplaces

Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10), Pune-based Connecting NGO, which offers a non-judgemental listening service to distressed people, has organised several campaigns to spread awareness at workplaces to prevent suicides.

“The International Association of Suicide Prevention is focussing on two important themes on World Suicide Prevention Day this year – suicide and the workplace; creating hope through action and suicide and the media; creating hope through action. At Connecting, we are taking this year’s theme to workplaces in town, holding talks, open conversations and discussions around suicide and anxiety,” Kajari Mitra, CEO of Connecting, told The Indian Express.

According to Mitra, the premise of these themes is that people spend the majority of their time at their workplaces. When they are distressed, upset or depressed, co-workers are most likely to notice the changes in their behaviour. As a result, if co-workers and team members at the workplace are mobilised, there is a good chance that it would help prevent suicides, Mitra said.

A virtual discussion on ‘Role of Community and Connection in Suicide Prevention will be held by Connecting trustee Sandy Dias Andrade and Dr Aruna Jha on September 10. Awareness sessions will be held at KEM hospital while a virtual awareness session for IT firm CAPCO, Bengaluru, will be held on September 9. Through these sessions, along with its extensive social media campaigns, Connecting plans to mobilise peers and team leaders at workplaces.

Founded in 2005 by a group of Pune citizens led by Arnawaz Damania, Connecting has so far helped over 2 lakh distressed people. “We use the technique of deep listening and give the person a safe space to talk. The calls last from 35 minutes to one-and-a-half hours. These calls are non-judgemental and non-advisory,” Mitra said.

At the distress helpline 99220-01122/99220-04305 (call between noon and 8 pm), Mitra said, more than half of the calls received from April 2021 till March this year were from women. “The top three concerns were relationship issues, distress in the family and mental illness. We got calls from students when National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams were postponed. Calls from youngsters also pertained to guilt on watching porn,” she said.

“We classify calls as per low, medium and high risk. When it is high risk, we inform family members of the caller and they are given support -As part of the suicide survivor support programme, Connecting reached out to 187 suicide survivors and held 113 sessions across various platforms to create awareness around suicide,” she added.

“Our volunteers are post graduates in psychology apart from working professionals extensively trained to deal with callers. We support suicide survivors by creating an open environment of support and conduct active awareness programmes across communities and places by educating people about suicides and depression, and build peer support among school children,” the CEO said.

One in every 100 deaths worldwide is the result of suicide and it continues to rank among the top 20 causes of death globally across all age groups, according to International Association for Suicide Prevention.

Recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has also stated that the number of suicide-related deaths has reached an all-time high in 2021 when a total of 1.64 lakh people died by suicide in the country, a jump of 7.2 per cent from 2020.